Lucy B. Falk, age 85, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Aspers, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at her home. She was born Saturday, October 16, 1934 in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late George L. and Julia (Maddox) Baugher.
Lucy graduated from Biglerville High School in 1952. She received her BA in Liberal Arts from Elizabethtown College in 1956. She was a public school teacher for 25 years, teaching at Mechanicsburg Area Middle School, where she taught 8th grade American History. She was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Elizabethtown.
Lucy was an antique collector and dealer, her business was known as Kate's Cupboard. She was an avid reader and golfer, which she did with her husband. She also loved to travel and attend her grandchildren's activities. She enjoyed being on the water, especially vacations with her family.
Her husband, to whom she was married for 61 years, Richard K. Falk, passed away August 2, 2016. She is survived by two daughters, Kathleen F. and husband David Trone of Aspers, Dr. Melissa F. and husband Art Stephens of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren, Samuel D. and wife Alexa Trone of Ambler, Abbie C. Trone and husband Lucas Csovelak of Harrisburg, Thomas J. Stephens of Pittsburgh, Matthew A. Stephens of Salt Lake City, UT, Scott J. Stephens of Salt Lake City, UT; two great-grandchildren, Logan J. Csovelak and Isla Mae Trone and one sister, Doris L. Brough of Aspers. She was preceded in death by a son, Richard B. Falk; two brothers, John H. and George L. Baugher, Jr. and a sister, Virginia P. Barnhart.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, November 1 at Christ Lutheran Church, 1420 Center Mills Rd., Aspers with Rev. A.J. Domines officiating. Interment will be in Bendersville Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 AM until time of services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Leukemia/ Lymphoma Society, 101 Erford Rd., Suite 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011 or Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.