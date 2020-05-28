Early in the morning of May 24th, 2020 on Ascension Sunday, Lucy Ann Kingcaid died peacefully at Lancaster General Hospital at the age of 94. Lucy was born on December 24th, 1925 in Luzerne County. Her father was Stanley Herness and her mother was Mary Ann (Cashimer) Herness.
Lucy graduated from Freeland High School in 1943. She trained as a medical technician. She worked first in West Chester and then in Allentown, PA.
On November 22nd, 1951 (Thanksgiving Day), she married Raymond L. Kingcaid in Norfolk, VA. They settled in Lancaster, where they became members of Saint Joseph's Catholic Church. After moving to Lititz in 1961, they became active members of Saint James Catholic Church.
Lucy Ann devoted her time to her family as well as volunteering. She was involved with the Legion of Mary, Saint James's Christmas bazaars since their inception, parish funeral luncheons, the kitchen bingo program, and Silver Liners.
She and her husband belonged to the Serra Club of Lancaster and together they traveled to numerous national and international conventions. Lucy was an active volunteer in her parish and her community. She was a Brownie leader and a Cub Scout den mother. She volunteered with the Association for the Blind, the Saint Joseph's gift shop, and for Moravian Manor.
She was a fan of high school and Notre Dame football games. She attended many home football games here and in South Bend, IN. She enjoyed doing daily crossword puzzles and word games, especially Scrabble.
Lucy Ann is survived by her four children: Dr. Renee Kingcaid of South Bend, IN; Deborah Reitbauer (wife of George Reitbauer), Annville, PA; Raymond S. Kingcaid (husband of Tracy Briglia), Hatfield, PA; and Mary Ferris (wife of Ira Ferris), Pequea, PA. She has four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Also surviving her are two sisters, Bernadette Tomari, Manville NJ, and Rosemary Wizda, Tampa, FL. Two sisters and two brothers predeceased her.
Lucy was a prayerful woman and a daily communicant. She loved life and was thankful for every day.
Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, a drive-up viewing will be held from 10-11AM on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the South Chapel portico glass entrance at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike. Parking attendants will direct and assist guests. A private family prayer service will follow for extended family and friends and will begin at 11AM in the chapel and be live streamed. Burial will be in St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA 17543. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com