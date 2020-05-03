Lucretia D. Follmer

Lucretia Dowd (Mary Lu) Follmer passed away, peacefully, in Asburn, VA on April 26, 2020. She was the loving wife of George C. Follmer with whom she shared 65 wonderful years of marriage. Early in their marriage, she and George moved frequently, before settling in Lancaster in 1966, where they remained until 2002.
Born September 27, 1930, in Newark, NJ, she was the daughter of James J. Dowd and Lucretia (Briden) Dowd. Mary Lu was a graduate of Grover Cleveland High School, Caldwell, NJ, and attended Endicott Junior College, Beverly, MA and Katharine Gibbs School, New York City.
Mary Lu was a past president of the Manheim Township Ambulance Association. She was a member of the ladies nine-hole golf group at Lancaster Country Club. She enjoyed completing New York Times crossword puzzles, Bargello needlework and knitting. For many years she made custom Christmas ornaments for each of her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband, George, are her children: Barbara, wife of Gregory Overmeyer, Strasburg, PA; Janet, wife of James Scott, Fairfax, VA; James, husband of Laura Santarelli Follmer, Frederick, MD; and Sally, wife of Robert Flynn, Fairfax, VA. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her parents and her sister, Eileen Clark.
At Mary Lu's request there will be no formal funeral services. Private interment will be at Saint Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman, PA.
The family would like to thank the administration and staff of Ashby Ponds Retirement Community and Maple Grove Skilled Care, Ashburn, VA for the excellent care provided to Mary Lu.
