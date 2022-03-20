Lucina M. Snyder, 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 17, 2022 at Hospice & Community Care after a brief illness. Clara Lucina Myers was born March 27, 1930, daughter of J. Guy Myers and Clara (Shatto) Myers. Lucy was a lifelong resident of Mount Joy, attending Florin Grammar School, and graduating from the former Mount Joy High School in 1948. She enrolled in the Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing graduating in 1951 as an RN. She was married to her husband, Ralph M. Snyder of Mount Joy, for 67 years.
Lucy was a lifetime member of the Mount Joy Church of God. She was active in the nursery and was pianist in the primary department for many years. She was also a member of the senior choir. Lucy was an avid letter writer, sending cards and letters to her many friends and family. She had great love and concern for her family, praying for her children and grandchildren every day.
In addition to her husband, Lucy is survived by a son, Joseph Snyder of Shippensburg, a son, Benjamin Snyder of Mount Joy, married to Jolene (Lindemuth) Snyder, and a daughter, Grace Julian of Washington Boro, married to Michael. She is also survived by a sister, Anita (Myers) Wolgemuth, and five grandchildren: Ethan and Rachel Snyder, and Abigail, Matthew, and Elijah Julian. Lucy will be lovingly missed by her family and friends.
A memorial service honoring Lucy's life will be held at the Mount Joy Church of God, 30 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Thursday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private at the Camp Hill Cemetery, Mount Joy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Joy Church of God Missionary Fund (address above).
