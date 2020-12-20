Lucille T. Myers (née Vekeman), born Feb. 15, 1927 in Woonsocket, RI, died peacefully on Dec. 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of Dr. William Myers until his passing in 1980.
Lucille attended Immaculate Conception Academy and American University in D.C. She enjoyed her Tuesday mornings at Bazaar workshop at St. John Neumann with her many coworkers. She found peace in her needlework, embroidery, and crossword puzzles. She loved her children and grandchildren immensely and will be remembered for her caring attitude, sharp and hilarious wit, and friendly demeanor.
She is survived by her son, Christopher, husband of Dana (Dougherty), and their children: Christopher, Michael, Daniel, Meghan, and Courtney. She is also survived by a daughter, Paulette, wife of Jim Ely, and children: Jaimé and Zachary, in addition to her cousin, Maura Tyrrell, wife of George, and family. She was preceded in passing by her parents, Eldège and Madeleine Vekeman, a daughter, Angela, a sister, Elizabeth (Vekeman) Cogan, and a brother, Maurice Vekeman.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd. Lancaster, PA, on Wednesday, December 23 at 11AM. Family and friends will be received at the church one hour prior to mass. The service will be live streamed to the church's website, sjnlancaster.org
Interment will follow at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster, humanepa.org/donations/memorials-honorariums, SPCA of Lancaster, pspca.org/tribute-memorial-gifts or American Cancer Society, cancer.org/involved/donate.html
