Lucille T. Anderson, 96, of Newmanstown, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, January 24, 2021. Born in Perth Amboy, NJ, she was the daughter of the late John F. and Lucy Ferraro O'Brien. She was the loving wife of the late Harold Anderson, Jr., who died in 2015.
In her earlier years, Lucille worked as a control analyst for Tenneco Chemicals, N.J. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales, Robesonia and Altar Rosary Society at Our Lady of Mt. Virgin in Middlesex, N.J. Lucille was a former member of St. Richard Catholic Church, Manheim. She enjoyed ceramics, making crafts, cooking and spending time with her family.
Surviving is a daughter, Judith wife of Charles Waldron of Lebanon, four granddaughters, twelve great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandsons. She was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Andrew William Ronald, a brother, John F. O'Brien, Jr., and a sister, Violet Rossi.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Lucille's Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 2596 Cornwall Rd., Cornwall, PA on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass. Interment in Manheim Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Lucille's memory to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.