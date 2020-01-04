Lucille S. Weaver

Lucille Stauffer Weaver, 91, of New Holland, passed peacefully at home on January 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Born March 9, 1928, she was the daughter of John G. Stauffer and Rebecca (Horst) Stauffer, Goodville. Lucille married her high school sweetheart, William L. Weaver, on Dec. 17, 1949. He preceded her in death on Oc.t 15, 1997.
Lucille graduated as valedictorian from New Holland HS, class of 1946 and from Lancaster General School of Nursing in 1949. She was selfless in all she did and caring for her family was her greatest joy.
She loved and excelled at many things, especially country line dancing into her 92nd year. Lucille was a member and long time Sunday school teacher at St. Stephen Reformed Church.
Lucille is survived by her children, Barbara Beears (wife of Kenneth), Glenn Weaver, James Weaver, John (husband of Patricia), Edward (husband of Catherine), David (husband of Cynthia), Kurt (husband of Andrea), Gary (husband of Jacqueline), Mark (husband of Sarah); 21 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and a brother, John G. Stauffer, Leola.
She was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Dupree Beears; and two sisters, Annabelle Weaver & Luella Martin.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Monday, January 6 at 2 PM at St. Stephen Reformed Church, 249 East Main Street, New Holland. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Viewing will be held on Sunday from 6-8 pm at the Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland and on Monday from 1-2 pm at the Church. Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorial donations can be given to a charity of your choice. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com.
