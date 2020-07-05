Lucille Marie Stork Hohenwarter, 93, of Wilmington, NC, went home to be with her Lord and Savior for all eternity on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, William Francis Hohenwarter, her brothers, John Stork (Janice) and Richard Stork (the late Hilda) of Lancaster, PA; her sisters, Dorothy Stork of Arroyo Grande, CA and Florence O'Brien (the late Paul) of Lancaster, PA. She is survived by her five children: Anne M. Hohenwarter of Chicago, IL; Mark W. Hohenwarter (Dr. Susan) of Beaufort, SC; Mary L. Lacklen of Greensboro, NC; Claire F. Hohenwarter of Wilmington, NC; and William C. Hohenwarter of Berkeley, CA. She is also survived by her sisters, Louise Bellas (Dr. Ralph) of Bloomington, IL; Elizabeth Stork of Lancaster, PA; Mary Gallagher (the late Dr. Edward) of Manassas, VA; and her brother, Thomas Stork (Josephine) of Lancaster, PA. Lucille was blessed with three grandchildren: Emily E. Fackrell (Jared) of Washington, DC; Dr. Marian R. Hohenwarter of Iowa City, IA and Gavin P. Campbell of Wilmington, NC and three great-grandsons: Caleb, Logan and August Fackrell of Washington, DC. In addition, Lucille was a wonderful aunt to an abundance of nieces and nephews.
Lucille was a beautiful, gentle and spirited woman, benevolent and loving to all who had the honor and privilege to know her. She was the quintessential homemaker, known for her delicious homemade pies with the crust prepared from scratch. Lucille's fruitcakes were legendary; her "Oyster Pie" an original. Lucille was an expert at sewing and created lovely garments for her entire family. Her garden yielded healthy fruits and vegetables and her green thumb brought endless flowers to the landscape surrounding her home. Lucille pursued her artistic talent through ceramics and painting birds and landscapes on many a canvas. Lucille gave great comfort and pure joy to everyone. Her mighty heart was profoundly kind and generous. Lucille's husband and children are her greatest legacy; she loved each of them infinitely and without condition. We will miss and love our "Honey Bunch" always and forever.
Due to the global pandemic, a funeral service has been put on pause. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, Home Office, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.