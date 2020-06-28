Lucille M. Russo, 93, of Lititz, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late J. Harry Jones and Ethyl S. (Shaub) Bixler, and her step father, Hiram Bixler.
Lucille worked for Macy's Department Store as a Sales Clerk, in customer service, and was known to have a passion for fine furniture, carpets and furs. Retiring from Macy's after 25 years of service it was not unusual to find Lucille digging around in her garden, or as she liked to say, "playing in the dirt." Being outdoors in her flower gardens; and designing landscapes became a favored pastime. Lucille was an avid reader, and known to read a book a day when there were enough of them! She also enjoyed traveling to see her children and great-grandchildren, and even her brother when he was stationed in Germany. Lucille also loved her dogs, and over the years she found great companionship with each of them, great and small.
Lucille is survived by her son, Hiram Joseph Russo and his wife Paula of Sanford, FL. Also surviving are seven grandchildren: Tara Mulhausen, Sandra Muoio, Jill Burzynski, Karen Russo, Challis Russo, Erin Russo and Macy Russo; and seven great-grandchildren: Chase, Jacqueline, Isabella, Michael, Fiona, Dahlia, and Clayton; and her sister, Sandra Mayo. She was predeceased by her daughter, Jill K. LaMendola in 2017; her son, Richard J. Russo in 2018; a sister, Kitty McIntyre; a brother, Clayton Bixler; and an infant brother, Dickie Bixler.
She was completely resistant to "any kind of service after I'm gone." If she had her way her obituary would say: Lucille M. Russo – she lived……she died. But privately she once wrote, "After I am gone, if and when anyone thinks of me I hope they will be smiling… " and we are.
Graveside services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday July 25th, 2020, at Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery, 399 East Penn Grant Boulevard, Willow Street, PA 17584. For online condolences, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
