Lucille J. Smith, 75, a lifetime resident of Adamstown, PA, passed away at Zerbe Sisters Nursing Home on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Born November 25, 1946 in Reading, PA, Lucy was a daughter of the late Kermit E. and Florabell (Weller) Smith.
She was a longtime employee of Bollman Hat Co. of Adamstown and after retiring from Bollman, worked part-time at Weaver Markets of Denver, PA.
Lucy collected coins and glassware and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She was always ready to help those in need and will be remembered as a very giving, and generous person.
She is survived by a son, Shawn M. Smith, husband of Shannon, four grandchildren, Logan, Blake, Kelsie, and Alaina Smith, two brothers, Douglas and Clifford Smith, husband of Susan, and six sisters, Lorraine, wife of Richard Groff, Loretta Rice, Betsy, wife of Robert Witmer, Lavern McGallicher, Louann, wife of Barry Brugger, and Leona, wife of Paul Eberly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Leonard Smith.
Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St. Ephrata, PA 17522. Friends will be received before the service from 6-7 p.m.
