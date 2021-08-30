Lucille J. Martin, 85, of Manheim, PA, formerly of Lititz, peacefully entered the Church Triumphant on Saturday evening, August 28, 2021at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Brunnerville, she was the daughter of the late S. Wayne and Erla H. Miller Grube. She was the devoted wife of James D. Martin for 64 years on June 2.
Lucille was an active member of Jerusalem Evangelical Church in Rothsville where she was Sunday school superintendent and teacher, served on the altar guild, and was involved with the Lutheran Christian Women's ministries. Lucille truly had a servant's heart and acted on opportunities to help others in need.
After graduating as a registered nurse from the Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing in 1957, Lucille was hired by LGH as a geriatric nurse. Later, her training and talent was used at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Maple Farms Nursing Center where she was a charge nurse, and Brethren Village where she retired in 1992 after 23 years in geriatrics. Lucille was a life member of the LGH School of Nursing Alumni Association.
Lucille was also a member of Pine Creek Preservation Association. Lucille's beautiful gardens were featured as a stop on the Lititz Garden Tour. She also enjoyed crocheting, sewing, and cross stitch. Most of all, she adored her family and took pleasure in spending time with them.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, Cheryl L., wife of Imants Gabers, Jr., Danelle L., wife of Douglas Michael, and Laurie A., wife of Joe Stoyanovitch, all of Lititz, and Daniel L., husband of Linell Nauman Martin, of Shirleysburg; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four siblings, Norma E. Rhoads, Lois R. Mearig, Dale L., husband of Shirley Grube, and Terry W., husband of Becky Grube, all of Lititz. She was also preceded in death by a brother, James Grube.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday morning, September 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 36 Church Street, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. The family will receive guests at a public viewing on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Masks and CDC recommendations are required. If desired, contributions may be made in her memory to the memorial fund of Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church or to the scholarship fund of PA College of Health Sciences, Attn: Advancement Office, 850 Greenfield Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Sunday, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
