Lucille H. Martin, age 3 yrs., of Clay, Ephrata Township, suddenly on August 26, 2022.
Loving daughter of Christopher and Lucy (nee Hoover) Martin, cherished sister of Jonathan, Dennis, and Matthew Martin, all at home. Cherished granddaughter of Jesse and Esther (nee Hoover) Martin, of Denver, Eli and Marian (nee Martin) Hoover, of Denver. Great granddaughter of Rufus and Sarah Hoover, of New Holland, Lydia Martin, of Denver and the late Rufus Z. Martin. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, great aunts, great uncles and cousins.
Relatives and Friends are invited to attend Lucille's Viewing at her late residence on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 2pm till 4pm and from 6pm till 8pm, and to her Funeral Service Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 12 noon at her late residence. Church Service 2:00 pm in Reidenbach Church, Reidenbach Road, New Holland, PA. Burial will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
A living tribute »