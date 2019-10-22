Lucille G. "Toot" Wilson, 98, formerly of Bartville, entered into rest on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retire-ment Community where she had been residing since 2006. Toot, as she was lovingly called, was born in Puseyville Hollow, and was the daughter of the late J. Clarence and Anna (Peters) Girvin. Her husband, Austin H. "Josh" Wilson died in 1987.
Toot graduated from the former Quarryville High School where she was captain of the Girls Basketball Team. After graduating she worked and retired from the former RCA Corporation. She was a life member and oldest member of Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church. One of Toot and her late husband's favorite things was traveling to shows and collecting Fiestaware and Depression glassware.
Surviving is a daughter, Rebecca, wife of Richard H. Trout of Mechanicsburg, son, James A. Wilson, and his wife Dorothy of Williamsport, and his twin sister, Judith, wife of Robert McSparran of Chestertown, MD, daughter Eleanor, wife of Dennis Bush of Cochranville, and daughter, Patricia Winters, of Quarryville. Toot has 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 1 brother and 3 sisters.
Funeral Services will be Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from the Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church, 1199 Valley Road, Quarryville, PA. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Friday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church at the above address.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff at QPRC for all the wonderful love and care they gave to their mom over the years.
