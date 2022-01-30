Lucille E. (Pancrazio) Viscuso, 92, of St. Anne’s Retirement Community in Columbia, PA passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Lancaster General Health. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Philomena (Clements) and Frank Pancrazio. She was the loving wife to the late Paul J. Viscuso, Sr. who passed in 1996.
Prior to retirement, Lucille worked in the Dietary Department at Lancaster General Health for over 14 years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lancaster. Lucille enjoyed cooking, cleaning and baking. Most important to her were her faith and family.
Lucille is survived by her children: Elizabeth M. Heffner wife of the late Jeffrey Heffner of Middletown, MD and Paul J., Jr. husband of Monica of Ithaca, NY; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; her sister Elizabeth A. Baker as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters Marie and Helen and brother Ralph.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ST. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org or The American Red Cross, www.redcross.org. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 558 W. Walnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Friends and family will be received from 10 AM until the time of service. The family requests all in attendance to wear masks. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman, PA.
