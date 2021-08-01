Lucille A. Keppel, 74, of Mount Joy, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021.
Lucille was born on December 12, 1946 in Hazelton, PA and moved to Lancaster County where she raised her family. Lucille was a loving mother, Cosmetologist, ownd her own business, she enjoyed traveling with her husband and boating.
Lucille is survived by her son, Chris Keppel & Family, her daughter, Kim Keppel, & Sister, Karen Farrell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard W. Keppel.
Private memorial for immediate family members only was held. She will be laid to rest at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with her husband.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.