Lucile M. Safstrom, 86, of Decatur, IL, formerly of Bradenton, FL, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Lucile was born April 28, 1937 in Findley, OH, daughter of Richard and Gynieth (Wilcox) Meyers. She married Gerald Safstrom on June 21, 1958.
Lucile worked at Prudential Insurance for 12 years. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Bradenton, FL and a loving, supportive pastor's wife for over 65 years. Lucile enjoyed music and played many instruments including bells, organ, and trumpet. She was a choir director at many churches.
Surviving are her children: Richard (Lisa) Safstrom of Lakemoor, Donna (Randy) Meyers of Decatur, Diane (Todd) Stevens of Uniondale, PA, Daniel Safstrom of Anderson, IN; grandchildren: Brian, David, Carrie, Laura, Kevin, Amy, Tim, Christina, Kory, Erik, Kyra, Kena, Emily, Brandon, Joshua, Dustin, Brandon; 18 great-grandchildren; and sister Louise Cleveland of Alabaster, AL.
Lucile was preceded in death by her parents.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 29, 2023 at LCBC Church, 2392 Mount Joy Rd., Manheim, PA, with visitation from 9:00-10:00 AM, at the church. Please use the West Wing Entrance. A graveside service will follow at Mount Joy Cemetery, Mount Joy, PA. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »