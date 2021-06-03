Lucile E. Buda, 88, of Ephrata, formerly of Akron, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Fort White, FL to the late Raymond H. and Eva (Bailey) Hobart and was the wife of the late Anthony J. Buda who passed away in 2017.
She was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church .
Lucile worked for the Lancaster County Tax Collection Agency. She was a member of the Donegal Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, The General Society of Mayflower Descendants and The Alden Kindred of America. She enjoyed genealogy, traveling with her late husband and activities with the Yearlings at her church.
Lucile is survived by three children, A. John Buda, Jr., husband of Heidi (Bartmann) Buda of Mexico, NY, Teresa "Teri" Buda of Philadelphia, Susan Buda Savitt of Clifton, NJ; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Mark Raymond Buda.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 10 to 11 AM at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 320 Church Avenue, Ephrata, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebration at 11:00 AM with Father Jim Szobonya C.Ss.R as celebrant. Final commendation and farewell will be held in Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Lucile's memory may be made to Our Mother of Perpetual Help, 320 Church Avenue, Ephrata, PA 17522 or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »