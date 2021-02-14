Luciene Rainelle Zerbe, age 71, of Denver, PA entered into peace on Feb. 12th, 2021 in Hospice & Community Care of Mount Joy. Born on Dec. 2nd, 1949 she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Eva (Burd) Burkenheiser. Luciene was predeceased by her sisters Elsie Fasnacht, Ruth Oberholzer and Lena Frankfort. She is survived by her eldest sister Mary Zerbe. Luciene was the devoted wife of Arthur L. Zerbe and loving mother of their seven children: Anthony Zerbe, Anissa Bane, Andrew Zerbe, Abner Zerbe, Adam Zerbe, Andrea Gorski, and Amy Zerbe. Also surviving are seven grandchildren: Zackery, Emily, Ashley, Saul, Kimber, Ashlynn, and Adeline. Luciene had a love of flowers and nature. She enjoyed tending to her gardens, bird watching, and spending time outside. She was a skilled oil painting artist with a passion for baking who loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 AM in Mt. Zion Baptist Church located at 3 Denver Road, Denver, PA. Family and Friends will be received from 9:30 to 11:00 AM in the church. Interment will follow in Muddy Creek Cemetery, Denver. CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading has charge of arrangements. Online photos and memories can be shared with the family at www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com 610-375-4337
