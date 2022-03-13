Lucien Normand Hawk Lussier died on January 2, 2022, at Holland Hospital in Holland, MI from Covid-19. He was born December 30, 1932, in Easthampton, MA to Walter F. Lussier and Lydia Arnold Lussier and never lost his love of the mountains of western MA, especially in the fall.
Norm was proud of his French Canadian and Native American heritage, loved music and singing, sports, the Red Sox, feeding his deer and bird neighbors, making new friends, and driving.
Survived by children: Christine Lussier (Tim Allison) of Muncie, IN; Nicolas Volante (Ron Rivera) of Seattle, WA; Michelle Lussier and Lisa Deetz (Bill Douglas) of Fort Wayne, IN; Adam Lussier (Linda Westdorp) of Grand Rapids, MI. Stepchildren: Terri Rausch (Thomas) of Plano, TX; Steve Murphy of Hillsborough, NC; Erin Hobbs (Bill) of Fort Wayne, IN; Eric Parker (Samantha) of Lancaster, PA; eleven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. In addition, numerous "adopted" sons and daughters were added through the years. There was always room for one more.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Michelle Anne Tobias-Lussier, and grandson, Chandler Noah Lussier.
An online celebration of life was held by family on January 16, 2022. If you would like to leave a memory or comment on Norm's Facebook page (L Normand Hawk Lussier), the family would love it. Memorials may be made to Hawk Mountain Sanctuary Global Raptor Conservation in Kempton, PA.
