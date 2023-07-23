Lucian Li, son, smiler of outrageous smiles, grandson, pride of all family and polite to all, brother, protector of any kid smaller or younger than himself, friend, the person you need on your right just before or after you have gone left, teammate, hard-worker who will stay with you on the field so he can chat you back to the locker room, and, most importantly, man among men, has left his beautiful beating heart on this earth to comfort us all as his soul continues on the road all runners come as shoulder high, we bring him home. Lucian's magical life is exponentially more than the tragic circumstances of his death.
Born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on November 1, 2003, Lucian moved to Burlington, Vermont, during his first winter. In Burlington, Lucian made snow castles and friends among whom he was known for his ability to jump outrageous heights and for biting people he loved too much.
Lucian moved to Taichung, Taiwan, when he was five years old and learned Mandarin with alacrity because he needed it to play with others. He worked hard in Taiwan but chafed under the structure, always letting loose in English class; this earned him an almost constant desk in the corner from which he would still try to communicate with friends.
Lucian's return to the U.S. planted him at Landis Run in the Manheim Township School District for fifth grade, where he first joined a lacrosse team at a neighbor friend's suggestion. Lacrosse became an outlet for all the physical energy that was Lucian Li but also an environment in which he could unite with cherished friends to work toward goals. That said, we are confident his practice time was only slightly greater than the time spent goobering around on the field.
Lacrosse created a bridge to Kenyon College for Lucian where he had an extraordinary first year full of adventures with friends that Lucian treasured from his first moments on the Middle Path for the KEEP program. We are so proud of the student Lucian became and his work toward a biology major with hope for medical school.
Lucian loved this life so much. His family knows the world is a bit darker without him for all who love him. Lucian listened to his mother and truly became a man on whom nothing was lost. We hope that the #LiveforLucian movement his friends have created forges a lasting legacy for our beloved Lucian Li.
Lucian is survived by his parents (Sarah Popdan and Eric Chen-Ta Li), sister (Calla), Nanny and Pop (Bonnie and Bob Popdan), Nai Nai and Ye Ye (Gue-Fen Wu and Yu-Chen Li), aunt and uncle (Tatsumi and David Popdan), and cousins (Karin, Luke, and Riona) as well as his extended Maley clan. Lucian's family is so thankful to his friend-family in Lancaster (at Romano base camp) and at Kenyon College for sharing his life. We also are forever grateful to Paoli Hospital ER and ICU staff who cared for our Little Bear with unparalleled love and compassion during his final days. Lucian's wishes to be an organ donor were proudly honored by his family and carried out by the remarkable Gift of Life organization.
Lucian's family invites anyone who wishes to attend to a viewing from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, and a celebration of Lucian's life at Manheim Township High School auditorium, 115 Blue Streak Boulevard, Lancaster, on Friday, July 28 at 11 a.m. (visitation beginning at 10 a.m.). Please do something joyful today and every day in Lucian's name. In lieu of flowers, Lucian's family would like to ask for donations to the Live for Lucian fund (https://gofund.me/79320230 or search Lucian Li on gofundme.com) to help others with scholarships, fun, and Big Dreams. #LIVEFORLUCIAN
