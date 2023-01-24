Lucia Medina, 92, of Lancaster passed away at her home on Saturday, January 21, 2023 with her loving family by her side. She was preceded in death by her child Betty (formerly Franki) Valentin and is survived by her remaining children, Rafael Valentin, Rosa Irizarry, Maria Nadal (husband Eduardo), Paul Irizarry (his partner Michelle), Jimmy Irizarry (wife Laura), and David Irizarry (wife Patricia) as well as her 19 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, 29 great-great-grandchildren as well as nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews of which there are many.
The woman loved her novella's and watching for the lottery numbers every day. She also loved to feed everyone and Sunday dinners with the family at her home. She loved to dance and sing to her grandchildren. She was the rock and true matriarch of the family and as such she will be sorely missed.
A Prayer Service will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Lancaster. Family and friends will be received from 11 AM-1 PM at the funeral home on Thursday. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
