Lucas T. Jackson, 34, of Oakridge Drive, Quarryville, PA passed away peacefully at his residence due to complications of COVID 19 on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Born in Baltimore, MD he was the son of Tim W. Jackson.
Lucas had been employed as a propane service technician for Premium Power Services.
He enjoyed building computers and computer systems. An avid animal lover, he thoroughly enjoyed dogs and never met one he didn’t like, on or off the job.
Surviving him besides his father Tim and step-mother Kathy Hershey-Jackson are three brothers, Wyatt, Caleb, and Connor; a step sister Alexis Coyle; a step brother, Matthew Hershey; and a paternal grandmother Rhoda Jackson.
Services will be announced at a later date.
