Luc Huynh, 99 of 112 N. Roberts Ave., New Holland, PA passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family.
He was the beloved husband of the late Nguyen Thi Thu.
He was a train conductor, and the owner of a bookstore in Nha-Trang, Viet-Nam.
Mr. Huynh came to New Holland in 1976 after the fall of Saigon. He was employed at the former Zausner's Cheese, now Fleur de Lait Foods, and Shady Maple Smorgasbord in New Holland.
He was a deacon of the Vietnamese Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in Lancaster. He was also very active in his church in Nha-Trang, Viet-Nam.
Born in Hoi An, Viet-Nam and was the second son of the late Huynh Man.
Surviving are seven daughters, Ha and Chau of New Holland; Huong Truong and Thuy Tran of Lancaster; Hong Bich of West Chester; Van Nguyen of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Hong Phuc of Boston; two sons Y, New Holland and Rev. Linh of Austin, TX; thirteen grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, PA with the Rev. Nguyen Si Thuan officiating. Interment in the Evangelical United Methodist Cemetery, New Holland, PA. Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorials may be sent to the Scholarship Fund of the Vietnamese Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, 3435 Nolt Road, Landisville, PA 17538. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com
A living tribute »