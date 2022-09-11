LuAnn Kay Royer, 67, of Lewes, DE and formerly of Lancaster passed away, surrounded by her family, on September 7, 2022. She was born in Lancaster to the late Richard and Miriam Trego and until recently was a lifelong resident of this area. LuAnn was a graduate of Conestoga Valley High School with the Class of 1973. She worked with Mennonite Home Communities for many years until her eventual retirement. LuAnn would do anything for anyone and deeply loved her family. She made the best Christmas cookies and peanut butter eggs. You could always find her singing and dancing in the kitchen, especially to the music of Pitbull. LuAnn was the queen of facial expressions and rolling her eyes, which she passed down to her daughter and granddaughter. She enjoyed having mango margaritas with her husband and friends at the beach. LuAnn loved sunshine, spoiling her grandbabies, shots of screwball, Lifetime movies, and sticking her feet in the sand.
LuAnn leaves behind her husband of twenty-four years, Ed Royer of Lewes, DE; her daughters, Traci, wife of Alex Cornelison of Manheim, Susan, wife of Chad Zeamer of Lancaster; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren; three siblings, Donna, wife of the late Mel Redcay of Bowmansville, Sheri, wife of Burt Greeby of Denver, Rick, husband of Colleen Trego of Leola. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Michael Trego.
A celebration of LuAnn's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St, Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster, PA 17602. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.