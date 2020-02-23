LuAnn Hoover Droney, 64, went to heaven Feb. 13, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was a long-time resident of Sunny Crest Home, Morgantown, PA. She was proceeded in death by her husband Robert Droney.
She is survived by her mother and father Shirley and Richard Hoover and her sisters Donna Barnett, Cindy Fountain, and brother, Richard Hoover, Jr.
LuAnn especially loved spending time with family, socializing with friends, and good food. Everyone enjoyed her wonderful smile.
Services and interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial gifts may be made to Sunny Crest Home, 2587 Valley View Drive, Morgantown, PA 19543 in the name of LuAnn Droney.
