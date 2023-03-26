LTC Alan C. Black, (U.S. Army Retired), 75 of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born Saturday, November 29, 1947 in Lancaster, he was the son of Merle E. and Louise (Baugher) Black. He was married 32 years to Linda E. Widmaier.
Alan was a graduate of Elizabethtown High School, Juniata College and Florida State University. In addition to serving in the U.S. Army for over 25 years, Alan worked as a Department of Defense consultant and an Elite Coach tour bus driver. He enjoyed traveling and loved his dogs.
In addition to his wife Linda, Alan is survived by two children: Michelle Black of Big Lake, AK and Andrew Black of Texarkana, TX; two grandchildren, four great grandchildren; three sisters: Phyllis MacDonald, Carolyn Black-Sotir and Barbara Black; and one brother Merle Black.
Services will be announced at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.
A living tribute »