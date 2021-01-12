Lt. Colonel Robert S. Metzger, Jr. 1939-2021; 81 years old

Robert passed peacefully January 7. He was the son of Robert and Jennette Metzger, brother of Franklin and Michael Metzger, father of Michelle Carbone and Robert S. Metzger III.
Robert's family moved to Lancaster, PA in 1948. He attended Stevens Elementary, Reynolds Junior High, and McCaskey High School.
At McCaskey High School he was a 3 letterman athlete, outstanding in football, basketball, and track. As captain of the track team many state records were set. Bob was also a straight "A" student, and senior class president.
He graduated in 1958, gaining an appointment to West Point Military Academy, where he excelled in football, graduating in 1963 as a Second Lieutenant. He then went to jump school and Ranger training.
In 1965 he was deployed to Vietnam with the 327th 101st Airborne where he won a Bronze star with the Combat V for valor. In 1967 Bob was sent back to Vietnam for a 2nd tour, flying Fixed Wing aircraft. As a forward air observer he was shot down twice, but came through with flying colors.
After his second tour he was promoted to Major, sent to Germany and various countries after that. In the early 1970's he was promoted to Lt. Colonel stationed in Liberia, Africa, where, among his duties, he flew William Tolber, President of Liberia to various meetings and events.
After 23 years of active service he retired to civilian life in New Jersey where he began working for various transportation companies.
In 1987 he met Patricia Forte, the love of his life, spending 32 years together until her passing in 2019. They resided together in Haddon Heights where he served on its City Council.
Bob had a full and productive life. He was an honorable man. He was loved and cherished and will be missed by his family and many lifelong friends. May he rest in peace.
Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 9:00am to 10:00am at Bradley Funeral Home, Evesham Road and Route 73, Marlton, NJ. The funeral mass will be held at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Gibbsboro, NJ at 10:30am. Bob will be laid to rest at West Point Military Academy at a date yet to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Robert's name to the American Parkinson Disease Association www.apdaparkinson.org.