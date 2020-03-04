Lt. Col. Richard Leaman "Dick" Smith, 86, of Lancaster, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on March 1, 2020.
Raised in Lancaster, he was the son of the late George Martin and Thelma Viola (Leaman) Smith. He was the husband of Dorris Mae (Jarvis) Smith.
Dick graduated from F&M College, Class of 1954 and commissioned as 2nd Lieutenant through the U.S.A.F. ROTC Program.
He served 2 years active duty and 25 years as a reserve in the U.S.A.F. and worked for Calder Door Sales for 25 years.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are three sons: Bradley R. Smith, Dana R., Barry T., two daughters, Linda E. Friedel, and Valerie A. Burgess and eight grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dick's Funeral Service at Leacock Presbyterian Church, 3181 Lincoln Hwy. East, Paradise, PA 17562 on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Bob Birch officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held at Ft. Indiantown Gap.
