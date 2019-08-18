Lt. Col. (Ret) Harry G. Mann, 89, formerly of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care. For the past year, he was a resident of Juniper Village at Mount Joy. Harry was the husband of the late Patricia Haldeman Mann with whom he was married 62 years until her death in 2015. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Albert P. and Ida Bradley Mann.
After graduating Columbia High School in 1947, Harry worked at the former Hamilton Watch Company and the Columbia Malleable. He entered the U. S Air Force in 1951 and after graduating from Officer Candidate School he became a navigator, where he flew B-47's as part of the U.S Strategic Air Command. Mr. Mann retired as a Lt. Col. from the U.S Air Force in 1975 after more than 24 years of service. Harry was also a 1975 graduate of Louisiana Tech University.
Upon his retirement, he moved back to Lancaster and subsequently worked at Powers Control and the Manheim Auto Auction. Harry was a member of the Military Officers Association of America and the Red Rose Memorial Post 2435, VFW, Columbia. He also volunteered with the Lancaster General Hospital.
Harry is survived by his children, Dr. Susan E. wife of Howard Pinsker, Tampa, FL; Jean E. wife of Michael Maurer, Manheim; Lt. Gen (Ret) David L. husband of Robyn Mann, Huntsville, AL; Dr. Eric A. husband of Dr. Marianne Mann, Highland, MD; 12 grandchildren and 16 great- grandchildren. The last of his immediate family, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Albert (Bud) Mann, Sara Mann and Merle Coble.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Mary Mother of the Church, 625 Union School Road, Mount Joy PA 17552 on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Pang S. Tcheou, Celebrant. Burial will follow with full military honors in Silver Spring Cemetery. Friends may view at the church one hour prior to the mass.
At the request of the family, kindly omit flowers. Donations in Harry's memory (please place name on memo line) to the Columbia Food Bank, PO Box 96, Columbia PA 17512 or to the Salvation Army, 131 S. Queen St., Lancaster PA 17603 (www.salvationarmyusa.org) would be deeply appreciated.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.