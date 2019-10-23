Lt. Col (Ret) Clarence E. Wolgemuth

Clarence E. Wolgemuth passed away on September 13, 2019 at 6:35 am in Summerville, SC. Born in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania on 25 April, 1921, the son of Ezra and Lizzie Wolgemuth, he graduated from High School in 1939.
After the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on 7 December, 1941, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps on September 9, 1942 as an Aviation Cadet. Upon completing pilot training in 1943 he was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant and, after completing combat training, was assigned to the 80th Fighter Squadron in the Southwest Pacific theater where he flew 108 combat missions against the Japanese as a P-38 Fighter Pilot over a period of 16 months. One of his fondest memories was meeting and flying with the legendary Charles Lindbergh who spent 10 days with his Squadron in New Guinea teaching the young pilots how to increase the range of their P-38s.
During the Korean War he served for 30 months flying combat support missions in C-119s for the U.N. Forces in Japan and Korea.
In 1967 and 68 during the Vietnam War, while stationed in Vietnam, he flew more than 150 combat support missions in the C-7A for U.S. Forces. He also served as the Chief Pilot for six squadrons of C-7As stationed throughout Vietnam.
During his military career his many awards included the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medals, Bronze Stars, Meritorious Service Award, Legion of Merit and seven WW2 Asiatic Pacific Campaign Battle Stars.
Lt. Col Wolgemuth was a member of the National Order of Daedalians and the Military Officer Association of America.
He was pre-deceased by his wife, Loretta in 2000 after 53 years of marriage in addition to his daughter, Sherry Bernard in 2014.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen, son John, son-in-law John Bernard, step children Victorie Lee Nicol, Douglas Nicol and Sharon Trovinger, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Clarence will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery VA., with Full Military Honors on November 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. We welcome family and friends to attend. Arlington requests all guests should arrive at the cemetery Administration Building forty-five minutes prior to the scheduled service time. Reception to follow, please RSVP by October 30, 2019; text Vicki at 817-798-8896 or vlnicol@msn.com for further information and directions.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the AMC Museum Foundation, 1301 Heritage Rd., Dover AFB, DE, 19902