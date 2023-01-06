Lt. Col. Patrick Michael O'Connor, Ret.

Patrick Michael Thomas O'Connor, 90, of Lancaster, PA, went to be with the Lord on January 1st, 2023, at Hospice and Community Care, in Mount Joy, PA.
Patrick was born in Lafayette, IN, on October 24, 1932, son of the late Lawrence and Florence (Shrader) O'Connor. He was a graduate of Jefferson High School and received his bachelor's degree from Purdue University.
Patrick leaves behind the love of his life, Margaret Alice (Shertenlieb) O'Connor. They celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on August 1st, 2022. After meeting at Purdue University and beginning their married life, they made numerous military moves, making new friends who often became part of their extended family. Their door was always open to friends and family.
Patrick was a career service member serving in both the Air Force and the Army. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel from the U.S. Army in 1981 with more than 28 years of service to his nation. He was a dedicated Soldier, Airborne Ranger, and Green Beret who served with the earliest Special Forces units. During his military career he received several personal awards to include two Bronze Star Medals and the Defense Meritorious Service Medal.
After retiring from the military Patrick began his next career working in construction and energy contracts. While he did that for a few years, his true passion was the work he did as a gentleman farmer in Quakertown and Johnstown, Pennsylvania.
Patrick was a devout Roman Catholic and prayed his rosary daily. Service to others was always a part of his life in one form or another. He volunteered at several soup kitchens and food pantries, and he frequently worked behind the scenes never wanting to take credit for his acts of kindness.
Patrick is predeceased by his parents and five siblings, Bernadine Tanner, Lawrence O'Connor, Robert O'Connor, Joseph O'Connor, and Mary Gordon.
Besides his wife, Patrick is survived by his children (Shannon Kolb and her husband Chris, Courtney Zimmerman and her husband Chris, and USMC Col Christopher O'Connor and his wife Aurora), his five grandsons (Sean Kolb, Jonathan Kolb, Nathaniel O'Connor, Noah Zimmerman, and Benjamin O'Connor) and his great-granddaughter (Margaret Ella Kolb).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 13th, at St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601. His family will be receiving guests beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the Mass begins at 11 a.m. Memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers in Patrick's honor to the Water Street Mission, PO Box 7508, Lancaster, PA, 17604, www.wsm.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com