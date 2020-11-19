Lt. Col. Dale L. Walker, Sr., 81, of Elizabethtown, PA, passed peacefully on November 16, 2020, while surrounded by family. Born October 18, 1939 in Lock Haven, PA, he was the son of the late Paul and Louella (Karnes) Walker. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 48 years, Donna McGill Walker, in 2008.
Dale served in the United States Army Pennsylvania National Guard for 32 years. He began his military career with Company A 728th Maintenance Battalion. He was a helicopter pilot and company Commander with the 28th Aviation Company E, Fort Indiantown Gap. He served as commander of Harrisburg during hurricane Agnes. Prior to his military career, he was a DJ with WPBZ, Lock Haven. Dale was a member of the LH Elks for 56 years.
Dale, along with his wife and son, started Walker Sales and Distribution in 1987. Dale remained active with the company until he retired in 2007. Upon retirement, he enjoyed spending time at his cabin in Loganton, where he could be found in his woodshop creating beautiful heirlooms for family and friends. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, and spending time with his family.
Dale will be deeply missed by his son, Dale L., Jr., husband of Shannon Walker, two daughters, Lori A. Stoner and Sharon, wife of Eli Smith, all of Lancaster county, five grandchildren, Crystal, wife of Eric Johnson, Brittany Walker, Justin Walker, Madison Smith, and McKenna Smith, a great-granddaughter, Coralyn Johnson, and a brother, Paul (Ronnie) Walker, of Dover, PA.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Helt Funeral Chapel, 232 Hogan Boulevard, Mill Hall, PA from 12:00 PM – 1:45 PM. A Graveside Service will be held immediately after at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Mill Hall, PA.
