Lowell R. Roth, 85, of New Holland, passed away on September 5, 2020, in Mount Joy.
Born on March 19, 1935 in Amenia, ND, he was a son of the late Rueben and Ruth (Mast) Roth. He was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Anne (Spancake) Roth.
He was a very active member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church in New Holland, and served on a number of church committees over the years. Lowell graduated from Caernarvon High School in Morgantown in 1954. He retired from Morgan Corporation in 2001 after 34 years of service, and from Superior Walls of America, where he was president of the company, in 2006. He was also active in a number of volunteer type of community services during his lifetime and also after retirement.
Surviving is his daughter Lisa Roth Giorgio of Wildwood, MO; four grandchildren, Landon, Austin, Tavi, and Mycah; six siblings, Joy Martin of Ephrata, Ramona Lichty of New Holland, Bonnie Zimmerman of East Earl, Mary Frances Leader of Ephrata, Calvin Roth of Morrison, CO, and Dwight Roth of Wichita, KS; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 11 a.m. at the Evangelical United Methodist Church, 276 W. Main St., New Holland with viewing from 9:30-11 a.m. CDC guidelines will be followed and masks will be required. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Chad Burkart Playground fund in care of Evangelical United Methodist Church, address above. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.