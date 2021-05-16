Lowell L. Landis, 74, of Lititz, died peacefully on Monday, May 10, 2021 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Dale L. and Helen Watson Landis. Lowell was the husband of Linda J. Buchter Kane Landis; his first wife was the late Linda L. Strickler Landis who died in February of 2016. He was the owner and operator of the Double D L Farm in Lititz; and the former Landis Ceramic Tile and Flooring Company, Manheim. Lowell served in the U.S. Army; and was a barber in his younger years. He was an active and faithful member of Hempfield Church of the Brethren, East Petersburg. He passionately supported the Brethren Disaster Relief Auctions and working with the Heifer Committee for many years. Lowell was involved with the Manheim Farm Show and volunteered in leadership. For years Lowell showed draft horses at the PA Farm show and was a member of the PA Draft Horse Association. Lowell loved working on the farm, and had a deep passion for his family and friends.
Surviving is a son, Michael L. husband of Christine Landis of Lebanon County, two step sons: Michael L. husband of Ginnie Kane of Mount Joy, Bradley J. Kane of Rothsville, four step grandchildren, and a sister, Eileen K. wife of Ken Ostberg of Manheim. Preceding him in death is a brother, Delmar L. Landis.
Services for Lowell will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Lowell's memory to: Disaster Relief Heifer Fund, C/O Sandra Lentz, Treasurer, 11 Brookside Circle, Myerstown, PA 17067. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com