Lowell Horst, age 79, of Hummelstown, PA, formerly of Elizabethtown, passed away on February 6, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Lowell was born on May 8, 1942, in Maugansville, MD and was the son of the late Benjamin B. Horst and the late Martha (Lehman) Horst. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Carolyn M. (Longenecker) Horst. Also surviving are his children, H. Paul W. Horst, (Cindy), Elaine C. Shenk, (Douglas), and Tina N. Maxwell (Oliver). Also surviving is a brother, Glenn R. Horst and is predeceased by siblings; Sarah Martin, Mary Horst, Nevin Horst, Lauren Horst, Maurice Horst and David Amos Horst. He is also survived by six grandchildren; Jamila, André, Emanuel (Manny), Zachary, Natty, and Alia and two great-grandchildren, Jensen and Kaia. Lowell was a member of Hope Community Church in Mount Joy.
Lowell was a retired contractor of many years and when driving around often commented on the houses he built in that area. He had two businesses, Ellor Enterprises (1974-1983) and Laurel Homes (1983-1996) and retired as a warranty analyst for American-e Builder. Lowell was a Godly man, and he lived a life of service to family, friends and community. He lived out his faith by volunteering for mission trips and helping others with his handyman skills. Lowell enjoyed woodworking and making furniture for his family. He loved to sing and could be heard with a melody on his lips throughout the day. He is remembered for conducting the Elizabethtown Mennonite Chorus. Lowell loved spending time with his family - family vacations, holidays, summer cookouts, trail riding on his ATV, and playing in the snow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Community Church in Mount Joy.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Hope Community Church, 1806 Harrisburg Avenue, Mount Joy, PA 17552. The family will receive guests during a viewing at the church on Friday evening from 6-8:00 PM and on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Prior to interment in Shope's Cemetery in Middletown, all are invited to remain at the church for a luncheon immediately following the service. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made in Lowell's memory to Hope Community Church. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a livestream of the service, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.