Loulette Simons, 94, of the Mennonite Home in Lancaster, went to be with the Lord on January 9th, 2022 after a brief illness. Loulette was the daughter of Jean and Emma Birchler and was born in Austria on June 22,1927. She came with her family to the United States when she was 19. She was the wife of the late Dr. William Simons to whom she was married to for 51 years. She was preceded in death by her brother John Birchler and her son-in-law David Armstrong.
Loulette had a passion to serve. She had been a very active member of the First Baptist Church of Lancaster, Pennsylvania serving as treasurer of the choir and The Crusaders Sunday school class. She loved to sing in the choir, as well as being a part of the Hospitality and flower Committees. She enjoyed making and serving numerous meals for breakfasts, luncheons, and celebration of life lunches for her church along with being on the decorating committee.
She loved to host many holiday and church Christmas parties in her home. Along with her dedication to the church, she also enjoyed golfing, fishing and traveling all over the world with her family. Loulette was generous, kind, fun loving, full of effervescence and her joy was contagious!
She is survived by her two daughters; Gwendolyn Morris (Tom) and their children Lindsay Morris, Robert Morris (Emma), Jillian Higgins (John), and Laura Quiroz (Kleber); and Yvonne Armstrong and her children Chad Armstrong, and Kurt Armstrong (Mandy). She was also blessed to have 9 great-grandchildren and a niece and nephew.
A celebration of her life will be held with the First Baptist Church of Lancaster congregation to be held at Faith Church, 2124 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster on May 25th with visitation at 10:00 and service at 11:00. Interment will be at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers donations to First Baptist Church of Lancaster would be appreciated.
Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata