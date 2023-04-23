Louise Wingate, 99, passed away on April 14, 2023 in Lancaster, PA. She was the daughter of Ernest Yeomans of Ellenton, GA and Della Spires of Omega, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband's Prater Miller of Omega, GA (1952) and John Wingate of Lake City, FL (2002) and two brothers J.B. Wright of Ellenton, GA and Leroy "Buddy" Yeomans of Norman Park, GA.
She is survived by three children, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren: daughter Alexas and husband Douglas, daughter Latrelle, son Monroe; grandchildren Damon, Eric, Ian, Kimberly, and Jason; great-grandchildren Prater, Landon, and Sophia.
Louise was an active member of the Omega Baptist Church from 1940 until she moved away in 1955; she remained an active member in southern Baptist churches throughout her life and raised all her children in the Baptist church. During her life she lived in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania. She was a farmer's wife in Georgia and raised Duroc hogs while living in Omega. As a young mother in Florida after her first husband's unexpected passing, she was a cook and a medical caregiver. Louise was also an outstanding southern cook, seamstress, gardener, and enjoyed crocheting.
She was always very proud of her family and all their accomplishments, children and grandchildren, especially their military service. She was known to say "my husband John and all my children and their spouses served in the military" - Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force.
A private graveside ceremony is planned at Oakridge Cemetery in Tifton, GA for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Louise's memory to Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster.
