Louise W. Wenger, 88 yrs., of Elverson, formerly of Cambridge, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Meadows Health Care Center at the Tel Hai Retirement Community, following an illness.
Louise was born in Lancaster Co., Pa. on April 6, 1931. She was the daughter of the late Bert P. and Maude A. (Guy) Wanner. Louise was the wife of the late William L. Wenger, who died on March 13, 2004.
She was homemaker to her beloved family. Louise was a member of the First Baptist Church of Pequea. She enjoyed sewing and was a volunteer at the Tel Hai Retirement Community.
Louise was preceded in death by a grandson, Chris Cox and a brother, Guy Wanner.
She is survived by three daughters, Patricia W. wife of Enlow R. Walker, MD of North Pole, AK, Marcella W. wife of Ronald H. Shingle of Elverson, and Brenda W. wife of Michael C. Cox of Oxford. There are 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1PM from the Chapel of the Tel Hai Retirement Community, 3100 Tel Hai Circle, Honey Brook, Pa. with Pastor Patrick Audia officiating. Interment will be private at the Pequea Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Louise to the First Baptist Church of Pequea Missions Fund, 6062 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap, Pa. 17527.
Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc. of Honey Brook, Pa.
