Louise Tinney Garrett, age 98, passed away on April 13, 2020, at Pleasant View Communities in Manheim, PA. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Lewis A. Garrett.
Louise was born on October 24, 1921 in Frederick, MD. She was the daughter of the late Lillian Blumenauer Tinney and Frank S. Tinney. She was a graduate of Gettysburg High School Class of 1941. She was employed at Fort Detrick, Frederick MD, until her retirement in 1986. She was a member of the Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ in Frederick, MD.
Louise is survived by two sons, Ronald L. Garrett and wife, Cheryl, of Columbus, OH and Thomas A. Garrett and wife, Jan, of Lancaster, PA. She will also be greatly missed by her six grandchildren, Angela Snyder (Scott), Jeffrey Garrett (Kim), Jacob Garrett (Megan), Stephanie Blazer (Dan), Whitney Keaton (Dan), and Amy Belicev (Misha). She was also blessed with thirteen great-grandchildren, Clara, Reagan, Reese, Brooks, Julia, Lincoln, Penelope, Scarlet, Olivia, Haley, Addison, Isaac, and Jackson. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Dorothy Hartlaub and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Frank Tinney, Lewis Tinney, and Edna Wachter.
Besides spending time with her family, she was an avid bingo player. She also loved to do puzzles, reading, crossword puzzles, word finds, and playing cards. She made many beautiful crochet items for her family. She and Lou spent many hours in their garden, and she was a great cook.
Louise's family would like to thank the staff at Pleasant View for the wonderful love and care provided to "Weezie."
Interment will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, MD. A memorial service will be held at a future date due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be sent to the Benevolent Fund at Pleasant View Communities, 544 N. Penryn Rd., Manheim, PA 17545.
A living tribute »