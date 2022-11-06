Louise Strauss Wilton Bupp, 99, of York died October 29, 2022. She was born January 1, 1923 in York.
A beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was involved in a variety of activities throughout her life including volunteer work and membership in the Junior League of York, York Symphony Auxiliary, The League Club of Naples, FL, York Historical Society, Wrightsville Presbyterian Church, PA and the Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church of Naples, FL. Louise was a member of the Country Club of York and the Imperial Golf Club of Naples, FL. She was a graduate of William Penn High School in York, PA, class of 1940, and attended Junior College in Briarcliff Manor, NY.
She is survived by her four Wilton sons, Fred, Steve, John and Richard, and stepson David Bupp and stepdaughter Cindy Gochoco and their respective spouses, partners, children and grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her former husbands, Ralph (Bud) P. Wilton, Jr., and Walter H. Bupp, and her parents, Cora and Thomas Strauss.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Monday, November 14, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Home, 1111 E. Market Street, York.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.