Louise R. Wenger, 95, widow of the late Henry N. Wenger, died July 6, 2020 at the Glen at Willow Valley. She was the daughter of the late H. Leo and Helen (Loy) Rice and was born in Andersonburg, Perry County.
Louise graduated from Blain Vocational School and Penn State University with a B.S. degree. She taught home economics in South Lebanon Township and also in Schaefferstown, PA. She later served as bookkeeper for her husband's insurance business in Quarryville.
Louise was a member of Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, having served on the church board and was active in the Women's Fellowship. She was also a member of Farm Women #15, having served as treasurer and on various other committees. Louise also volunteered for Meals on Wheels in the Quarryville area for many years.
Louise is survived by a son, Hugh E. Wenger, D.D.S., husband of Kathryn Moyer Wenger of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Linn W. Lyons of Fulton, MO; a son, Scott N. Wenger of Pottstown; a granddaughter, Kimberly Wenger Sanford, wife of Collin Sanford, and two great-grandsons, Micah and Zachary Sanford.
A graveside service will take place at Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren Cemetery, 1392 Robert Fulton Hwy., on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. Online guestbook at:
