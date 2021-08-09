Louise R. Jackson, 77, of Willow Street, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Roy M. Jackson who passed away October 3, 2010. Louise was born in Hagerstown, MD on May 14, 1944, daughter of the late Louis Richard and Helen Steirer Saunders.
She worked in the family business, Saunder's Roofing, and later retired as a bookkeeper for Planned Parenthood in Lancaster and Harrisburg. Louise was a member of St. James Episcopal Church, Lancaster. She was a loving person and enjoyed cooking and gardening.
Louise will be missed by her son, Roy L. Jackson of Willow Street; her brothers Louis R. Jr., husband of Elaine Saunders of Lancaster, Phillip A. Saunders of Lancaster; numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Louise's funeral services on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM from Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 317 E. Orange St., Lancaster. Friends will be received Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be made in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
For further information please call 717-393-1776 or to share on line condolences visit www.melaniescheidfh.com
