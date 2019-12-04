Louise May Proudfoot Hershey, 90, of Honey Brook, previously of Compass, passed away peacefully at the Tel-Hai Retirement Community on December 1, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was the widow of the late Josiah E. Hershey who died in 2007. They shared 59 years of marriage. Born in Parkesburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph C. and Ella Nora Weaver Proudfoot.
Louise grew up in Parkesburg and then had lived in Compass, PA for 51 years until moving into the Tel-Hai Retirement Community in 2013. She attended the Mountain Christian Church in Joppa, MD.
She is survived by five children: Judith Clevenstine and husband Larry, of East Earl, Gina Novak and husband John of Essex, MD, Thomas Hershey and wife Cecelia of Gap, Oscar Hershey and wife Linda of Birdsboro and Jeffery Hershey and wife Colleen of West Lawn; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and one brother, Walter "Skip" Proudfoot and wife Fay of Honey Brook. She was preceded in death by one granddaughter Christine Gough and four siblings, John "Bull" Proudfoot, Chester Proudfoot, Oscar Proudfoot, and Evelyn Kuhns.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St. Parkesburg, PA followed by inurnment at the Upper Octorara Cemetery, Parkesburg. Visitation at the funeral home from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
