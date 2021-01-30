Louise M. Lutz, 83, formerly of Strasburg, passed away at her home in Lancaster on Sunday, January 17, 2021 with her loving husband and loving family at her bedside.
She and her husband, Larry W. Lutz, celebrated 63 wonderful years of marriage.
Louise was born July 7, 1937 in Williamsport, PA to the late Arthur and Glenna (McClintock) Bush.
Louise graduated from McCaskey High school in 1955. She worked at the Strasburg Railroad in ticket sales and the former Witmer's IGA Grocery Store. Louise was a devoted housewife and a loving mother. She enjoyed traveling, card club, Jeopardy, reading, flowers, and Phillies baseball.
Surviving besides her husband Larry are two children, Troy B. (Micki) Lutz, Lorie Beth Hollinger; 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Bonnie wife of Dr. Laverne Houck, and Margaret Hummel.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Compassus Hospice and Visiting Angels for the care they gave to Louise.
A private family graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 10:30AM in Salem Evangelical Reformed Cemetery, Lancaster, PA.
If you wish to send donations, please consider Compassus Hospice, 2101 Oregon Pike, Unit 301, Lancaster, PA 17601 or to Visiting Angels, 202 Butler Avenue, Unit 302, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller. reynoldsandshivery.com
