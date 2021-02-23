Louise Kass Pomerantz of Lancaster, PA, formerly of Rye, NY, died peacefully on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at her residence in the Mennonite Home of Lancaster. She was 99 years old, and would have turned 100 in December.
Louise led a full and wonderful life. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia to George and Kate Kass on December 7, 1921 and grew up in Piedmont, Alabama where her parents ran a general store. After graduating high school in Piedmont, in a class of 21 students, many of whom she remained close to her entire life, Louise attended the University of Alabama. She left after 2 years and moved "north" to Washington D.C. to work for the Navy Department during World War II. There, she met the love of her life, Frank, and they were married for 64 years.
Long before it was the norm, Louise was a working mother. She was a secretary to the Superintendent of Schools in Rye, NY, and while working, she also finished her college education, graduating from the College of New Rochelle in 1974, more than 35 years after leaving the University of Alabama. After "retiring" from the Rye School District, Louise began working as a pre-school teacher, a job she loved and held until she and Frank moved to Lancaster, PA to be closer to her daughter Beth and family.
Louise was a great cook who combined the best of her Southern and Jewish heritages; she made the best Southern Fried Chicken, Pecan Pie and Matzo Ball soup. A strong and proud woman who was loved and admired, in difficult times Louise would offer simple, but essential, advice: "patience and fortitude."
Louise is survived by her son Jerry Pomerantz and wife Nancy Greystone of Santa Monica, CA, her son-in-law David Ehrlich of Lancaster, PA, grandchildren Philip Ehrlich and wife Allison Grubbs of Chicago, Sally Ehrlich of Chicago, Aaron Pomerantz of Seattle, Ava Pomerantz of Santa Monica, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank, daughter Beth, son Alan, and sister Ethel Weinstein. She will be missed greatly, remembered daily and whenever we hear a strong southern accent, we will think of her and smile.
Louise's funeral service will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, February 25, 2021 at 2 PM. A link will be sent to family and friends. Louise will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at the Congregation KTI cemetery in Greenwich, CT.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Temple Beth El, 1836 Rohrerstown Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601; Mennonite Home, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601; or Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Ave., Montgomery, AL 36104.
