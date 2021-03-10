Louise J. Seward, 99, of Willow Valley Community, Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021. She was the widow of the late Gibson Seward, who died in 2002. Born in Richmond, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Chastine W. and Ethel Patterson Jones.
With her husband, due to his company transfers, Louise lived in many different places including Washington, D.C., Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and New York, where she belonged to numerous clubs and organizations in each. During the war, she worked for the war department, Headquarters Anti-Aircraft Command, as secretary to a general in the Army.
She is survived by five grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Norling-Christensen, her sister and her three brothers.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Richmond, Virginia with Pastor Justin Pierson of the First Baptist Church of Richmond officiating.
