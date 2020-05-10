Louise Hemphill Kurtz

Louise H. Kurtz, 95, resident of Luther Acres Skilled Nursing, Lititz, died suddenly of COVID-19 on April 29, 2020. Born and raised in Altoona, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harriet and John Hemphill. She was the eldest of "the four girls" as they were known, predeceased by her sisters Helen (Waag), Marjorie (McCowan) and is survived by her sister Dorothy (Dottie Lynch) of Latrobe, PA.
Louise met her husband, Jacob, of 69 years as students at Penn State University. Shortly after which, Jake left for World War II. They married immediately after he returned from the war and moved to Jake's hometown of Ephrata, PA into a Mennonite culture. Louise fully embraced this new life with bumps along the way. She and Jake had four children: Nancy (Boyd), Deborah (Apgar), Thomas Kurtz (Sarah) and Bonnie Kurtz, who died at birth.
Louise had a big personality and did not blend into the background. She liked to laugh and be engaged with others. She especially loved her grandchildren: Patrick Boyd, Whitney Parker, Jason Apgar, Josh Apgar, Ben Apgar, Marshall Kurtz, Eleanor Kurtz. Their memories of their spirited grandma include attempting to "make" them go bowling with her, Hersheypark, spending time at the shore, cooking with her and being cooked for as well as so much more. Her personality and spirit will live on in them.
Even though Louise was 95 years old she was still interested and engaged in those around her and wanted to know their "stories". She trusted that Jesus was with her throughout her life and through the storms of a ravaging disease and a quarantine in which she was unable to see her loved ones, she remained peaceful until the end.
Her family wants to give special thanks to Mary Schreiber, Therapeutic Recreation Manager at Luther Acres for her loving personal care to their mom and the family during this difficult time. They also give their deepest appreciation and love to Bob Heim, RN, Masonic Village Hospice Nurse who formed a relationship with their mom off and on over the last several years
If you'd like to do something in Louise's name please donate food or money to a food bank.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. To send the family a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »