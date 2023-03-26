Louise H. (Souders) Reisinger, 88, of Dallastown, passed away peacefully at her residence on March 22, 2023. She was the beloved wife of 69 years to Gene K. Reisinger. Mrs. Reisinger was born in New Cumberland and was the daughter of the late Ray and Celia (Fetrow) Souders, Jr.
Louise was a 1952 graduate of New Cumberland High School. She worked for Caterpillar Inc. and then worked as an office administrator for the Dallastown High School, from where she retired. She was a longtime member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church, where she served on the administrative council. She was also a member of the York County Chapter of PA School Retirees, Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees, Normadie Ridge Auxiliary, and Caterpillar Retirement Club.
Louise lived a life of "nevers." She never wasted an opportunity to laugh, she never met a stranger (only new friends), and she never said "no" to a Caribbean or Bermuda cruise. Louise also lived a life of "always." She always made others feel special. She always listened to others before talking about herself and she always greeted others warmly, especially at her church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two children, Jeff Reisinger and his wife Tammy, of York and Karen Senkowski and her husband Walt, of Lancaster; she is also survived by six grandchildren, Chelsey Reisinger and her fianc Alberto, Hunter Reisinger, Jennifer Smith and her husband Chris, Andrew Senkowski and his wife Acacia, Luke Senkowski and his wife Andie, and Paul Senkowski and his wife Theresa; as well as four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Dorothy, Bruce, Buddy and Ray.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 109 E. Main St., Dallastown, with Pastor Dave Stough officiating. Burial will be privately held by the family.
Contributions in Louise's name can be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church at the address listed above.
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown, is in charge of the arrangements.
