Louise G. Givler

Louise Grace (Garis) Givler passed away on July 4, 2023, of natural causes.
Louise was born on April 10, 1930 in West Lawn, PA, graduating from Wilson High School. After meeting Robert Givler on a blind date, they wed in 1948, going on to have three sons, Glen, Richard, and Jonathan.
From the birth of her first son, Louise dedicated her life to being a wonderful mother and homemaker. She excelled at supporting her husband and sons through their many successes and trials, forming the backbone of the home and improving the lives of all she touched.
Louise was a committed member of Hope United Methodist Church in Ephrata, attending for many years. She enjoyed traveling, spending many summers driving with her family to Missouri, Florida, Virginia, and the New Jersey shore. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends, ensuring everyone who stopped by her home left with a full stomach. We will miss Louise greatly.
Louise was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Elsie; a brother, Richard; a sister, Alice (Garis) Murk; and her husband, Robert. She is survived by three sons, four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
There will be a viewing from 9 AM-10 AM at Hope United Methodist Church in Ephrata on Thursday, July 13, immediately followed by a funeral service.
