Louise F. Scarborough, 94, formerly of Quarryville, entered into rest on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Hamilton Arms Center, where she had been residing since 2018. Born in Roxborough, Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Hilbert and Edith (Newhall) Felton. Her husband, Charles H. Scarborough, died in 2010.
Louise was an active member of New Providence Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, vacationing at the beach and playing her violin.
She is survived by a daughter, Charlotte, wife of Terry McClune of Willow Street, a son, William Scarborough, of New Providence, and a daughter, Patricia, wife of Larry Landis, of Quarryville, along with 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and a brother, Hilbert Felton. Along with her parents and husband, Louise was preceded in death by a daughter, Phyllis Frey and sisters, Ethel and Edith.
Life Celebrating Services will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. from the New Providence Baptist Church, 2411 Beaver Valley Pike, New Providence, PA. There will not be a visitation prior to the service, but the family will greet informally immediately following the service. Interment will be private.
Please omit flowers; contributions may be made in Louise's memory to the church at the above address.
